Unsettled Today, Gorgeous Tomorrow

It’s a brisk summer morning, with temps in the mid-50s for most of us. While we’re kick-starting your Tuesday morning, with comfortable conditions and rays of sunshine across eastern Mass., you’ll want to make sure to grab the rain gear before heading out the door today.

We do have the risk for severe weather today in the Bay State. The best chance for isolated severe storms, stays west of I-495 (dark green shading), however we could still manage strong storms across eastern Mass. Gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain at times will be the main concerns.

A slug of moisture looks to impact morning commuters. Thunderstorms work their way into the forecast this afternoon, with more widespread storms on tap. This will impact the evening commute for many of us in Southern New England, but our threat for storms dies down quickly past dinnertime.

We not only dry out, but we clear out our cloud cover tonight, with high pressure building over the region. This brings back our sunny skies and comfortable weather for your Wednesday forecast.

It’s a weather aware day. The 7Weather Team will keep you up-to-date with the latest on today’s storm threat!

~Wren