That’s more like it! We’re waking up to near normal temperatures this Monday morning..what a treat! Temps in the mid to low-20s never felt so good! While today brings us back to 30° temperatures, you’ll still want to make sure to bundle up this morning! Winds are still quite blustery out of the SW, so it’s feeling like the single digits to mid-teens through the AM commute.

It’s a cloudy start to the workweek, with the chance for a few light snow showers as a cold front tracks through New England. We could manage a coating to 0.5″ of snow today, with snow moving in west of Route 495 near 3PM, filling in eastward through 6:30PM, then shifting across SE Mass. as a rain/snow mix near 7PM.

We’ve got seasonable temps to start the week, and even ABOVE average temps by the end of this week! As the Jet Stream takes a zonal position (instead of amplified with troughs and ridges), milder air is ushered into the Bay State.

50° temps return by Thursday, with mild air holding into Saturday. Our next storm system brings soaking rain Friday & Saturday though, so this will certainly put a damper on the mild temps. Behind this weekend system, temperatures moderate a bit back to near normal temps Sunday.

~Wren