Valentine’s Day Sunshine, Soggy Midweek

Happy Valentine’s Day, and here’s to a quiet weather day!!! Temperatures will trend cooler than normal today in the low 30s, but we’ll be treated to plenty of sunshine! Winds have mellowed out as well today as our last storm system continues to scoot farther eastward.

Our next storm system dives southeastward out of Canada, bringing us…..RAIN. Mostly rain that is. Precip begins tomorrow morning, which could involve some flakes on the onset in Boston. Northwester MA & northern Worcester County stand a better chance at seeing some snow in tomorrow morning with this system, before seeing a rain/snow mix into the afternoon.

Coastal Plain can expect scattered rain showers through tomorrow afternoon and evening, again with the chance for a few flakes mixed into the overnight hours. Any accumulation should stay between a coating to .5″ of snow in Boston, which would really just be sloppy slush.

Most accumulation with tomorrow/tomorrow night’s system looks to stay north of Route 2, with a coating to an inch possible (and isolated 2″ in S. New Hampshire & N. Essex County).

The later part of the week looks seasonable, and sunny with a quiet and warm weekend on tap.

~Wren