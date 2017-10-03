Warm Again

After a couple of cool days, our weather is set to warm up again. We won’t be pushing record heat like last week but our temps will run up into the 70s the next two days.

Location of High Pressure is the reason…



The past few days, that blue H has been across New York State which has funneled cool air out of Canada and into New England but today (and for the next two), High Pressure has been to our east. That will begin to tap into milder air–it started today–and look just how mild that air was this afternoon:



70s and 80s to our west. That warmth is here for essentially the rest of the week with tomorrow and Thursday being the warmest…between 75-80. Unlike last week, it will not be humid–more of a dry warmth! Late in the week, a cool front heads this way which will take out some of the warmth but not a return to chilly fall air. What that front will do is produce more clouds than recent days and perhaps a spot shower Thursday/Friday/Sunday but no widespread, heavy rain in sight.

