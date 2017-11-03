Warm & Few PM Showers, Then Weekend Cool-down

Happy Friday!!!

We’re wrapping up the workweek with another VERY mild morning! Temperatures are mostly in the low-60s this Friday morning (with some spots like Fitchburg even in the mid-60s)! So we’re about 5-15° warmer this morning compared to yesterday morning, with was also a very mild start for us!

We’ve got some patchy dense fog across Buzzards Bay, the Cape & Islands this morning, which could make for a slower morning commute with rapidly changing visibility at times.

Yesterday we reached 71° in Boston, and today we’ll be looking at a similar forecast just a few degrees warmer.

A cold front approaches from our WNW today and that will bring back seasonable temperatures for your weekend. As this front tracks through New England we have the chance for a few scattered shower (that don’t bring much in terms of rainfall totals…trace to 0.15″).

Few scattered showers are possible by mid-afternoon, with a better chance for a shower by late afternoon/early evening for Boston.

The showers shift SE as we head into the evening, leaving the Cape/Islands last to get in on the wet weather between 7-9:30PM.

Winds will be blustery today out of the SW, staying breezy into the tonight with winds ending up out of the NW. During this time we could manage gusts up to 30 mph. As winds becoming out of the NW tonight, we usher in much more seasonable air. Behind today’s cold front, we quickly lose our cloud cover…it’s going to make for a chilly (but seasonable) night. Temps in Boston fall back into the loe-40s tonight, with temps outside of the metro in the mid to upper-30s (and milder temps in the mid to upper-40s across the Cape/Islands).

Your Saturday forecast features plenty of morning sunshine, with increasing cloud cover into the afternoon. Normal temps return tomorrow, but with a 20° temp swing from today into tomorrow…Saturday will feel brisk (but at least not breezy).

Our next storm system approaches for the second half of your weekend, and as lifts northward through the Bay State, we again have the chance for a few light showers, mainly Sunday afternoon and evening. Behind this warm front we again warm up to above normal temps in the upper-60s and low-70s for Monday. The cold front associated with this system track through New England Monday, again bringing the chance for rain. Downpours are possible Monday afternoon/evening as well as a few T’storms as this cold front track through region.

Hope you enjoy this mild Friday & hope you have a wonderful weekend!

~Wren