Warm Stretch Begins

We’re waking up to the start of a mild stretch of weather, and this will be pretty apparent as soon as you step outside the door. We’ve been on a temp roller coaster this last week, and if you enjoy mild February temps…luck is currently on your side!

Temp change as of 7 AM :

We saw a few sprinkles late last night into early this AM as a puny cold front squeaked through S. New England. Cloud cover will be pokey to clear out today, but we should still manage a mix of sun and clouds by this afternoon.

The BIG story are these temps! As the jet stream corrals cold air north of New England, temps will stay mild not just for a day, but through the weekend. More about 15° above normal today, and feeling more like May by tomorrow. 65° tomorrow in Boston, and 62° in Worcester would tie record highs for tomorrow.

Next chance for rain arrives Friday PM, but we’ll have to wait until Saturday evening through Saturday night for some more appreciable rainfall. Behind this cold front, temps fall back into the mid-40s for Sunday and winds kick up.

Enjoy the mild weather!

~Wren