Warm Stretch Ending, Nice Weekend Ahead!

Today is the last day of the warm stretch of weather we’ve been enjoying this week, but we still have an excellent weekend ahead of us. Temps this morning are comfortable, mostly in the upper-60s, which will again set the stage for another warm day today. Temperatures in Boston will reach into the mid-80s, with a nice westerly breezy. While it’s a warm day, we will stay cooler than yesterday by about 10°. This should make outdoor activities more comfortable, but you’ll still want to keep hydrated!

While most of today’s forecast will bring sunshine, we do have the chance for a few t’storms this afternoon, mainly between 2-4PM as a cold front moves through New England today. Most storms today will be south of the Mass. Pike, with the best chance for storms south of Route 44.

An now, onto your weekend…lookin’ nice right?! We tap into a cooler air mass behind the cold front (that we’ll contend with this Friday), and strong Canadian high pressure helps to bring us back to seasonable temperatures with plenty of weekend sunshine!

Have a delightful weekend!!!

~Wren