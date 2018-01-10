Warm Temps And Rain

The much awaited..and badly needed….January Thaw is on the way for the next two days thanks to our bitter jet stream peeling back into Canada…



That will send temps up near 50 tomorrow and even warmer on on Friday—flirting with 60! That could challenge a record…



There’s a catch tho…..uh oh…..yup, a sizeable storm for the end of the week…no, not a Bomb Cyclone, but a formidable rainstorm with those mild temps. The melting snow and rain does bring potential flooding (street and small river/stream) to the forefront while thundersnow, rain/snow lines sit this one out.



Here are some other thoughts on the storm..



Saturday is moving day. Sadly, as in, moving the January Thaw out of here. We’ll start with rain and temps in the 40s but as the storm is ending duirng the late morning-early afternoon hours, cold air returns. There may be enough cold air to flip the rain over to freezing rain and sleet….especially along and west/north I-495…more so in the Worcester Hills as well as southern NH/Merrimack Valley. For Metro Boston it’s rain for the duration but a freeze up is possible by afternoon as colder air returns. In any event, the storm is outta here in time for the Pats-Titans game Saturday Night!



Winter cold (normal winter cold, not the bitter stuff) returns for the remainder of the Holiday Weekend

~JR