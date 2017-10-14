Warm Weekend

It may not have been too noticeable how “warm” today was for the middle of October. It probably felt chilly to most of us, especially if you were caught in the showers – the dampness adding a “chill” to the feel. However, temps topped out in the upper 60s and low 70s for many spots, about 10 degrees warmer than seasonal averages. Is this the middle of October? That’s becoming a common theme in all of the blogs I’ve written lately; the need to check the calendar because the forecast doesn’t match up. Tomorrow is no exception, with even warmer temps in store… and I dare I say it? The humidity is back as well.

As far as tonight goes: Patchy, locally dense fog is already forming. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9am tomorrow.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight and mild temps, bottoming out in the mid to upper 50s for most. If you have that early morning run/bike ride/tee time planned, there’s a good chance you’ll encounter some patchy drizzle or mist through the first half of the day. It’s that damp and dreary feel again… to start.

We’ll get some times of sun tomorrow afternoon, and temps will climb well into the 70s (especially for the spots that can break out the sunshine the earliest). There could possibly even be a few spots that top out at 80° (or very close). Also, I’ve broken out the famous (or infamous) “Frizz Factor” again for tomorrow, because the “frizz” will be a “factor” with dewpoints in the mid 60s. Does this Sunday forecast have you checking the calendar again? Me too.

At least it’s just “one and done” with this muggy Sunday, because we’re in for improvement for the following work week. A cold front moves through while we’re sleeping tomorrow night and brings a few showers that could linger into the early hours of Monday morning (especially across the Cape). Then a much drier, fall feel will settle in once again – and there’s PLENTY of snappy sunshine and crisp, cool temps in store for the coming week… before another boost back into the 70s at the end of next week.

If you need a few clues that it is still October, even though it doesn’t feel like fall: The Head of the Charles Regatta is next weekend!! and the weather looks like it should be just perfect!! The other BIG clue that it’s October would be the later sunrises and the earlier sunsets. Now, I said this several times today, I hate to be the bearer of bad news. This next graphic REALLY bums me out, too. However, I prefer to plan ahead for this sort of thing, rather than be bamboozled by the first 4:30pm sunset. So, here you go… for #planningpurposes… the end of Daylight Saving Time is quickly approaching (Sunday, Nov. 5th):