Warmer Times Today

Alright, let’s do this! June 1st is upon us as we put the May gray in the rear view mirror. Aside from that warm 4 day span from May 16th-19th, including the heat wave we had, much of the month was spent on the cool side with 27 out of 31 days in the 60s or cooler in the city of Boston.



While no days in May featured high temps in the 70s in Boston, today will likely be in the mid to upper 70s, above average for June 1st. Today also marks the 6th year anniversary of the “Springfield” tornado that tore through not only Springfield, but carved a 39mile path of damage as winds peaked at 160mph.



While I don’t expect anything like that today, there is the risk for a brief pop-up shower or storm in spots as some cold air aloft and instability still linger over us. The amount of moisture in the atmosphere is fairly limited today, so that should limit the coverage area and longevity of these showers/storms. With such cold air aloft, one or two cells may produce some small hail and gusty winds.



Tomorrow, the forecast is similar, although temps will run cooler, with highs in the 60s to near 70.



The weekend starts day with much of it featuring temps in the 60s to near 70. Clouds thicken Sunday afternoon with rain arriving late in the day. The pattern is a chilly and damp one early next week, with highs in the 50s Monday – Wednesday. Blah!

Have a good day and enjoy the warmth.

@clamberton7 – twitter