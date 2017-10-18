Warming Up Again

We’ve got another fall warm-up that start today! Temperatures are noticeably warmer than yesterday morning, but we are still quiet chilly with seasonable temps in the mid-40s. The kiddos will still need a warm jacket at the bus stop, but they can for sure ditch some layers by the lunch hour as temps are back into the upper-60s.

This afternoon’s high temperature take us right back into the low-70s, so again, about 10° above our average highs (which are at 61° today in Boston).

We look to stay well above our average highs into next week, with the jet stream taking a dive southward near October 26th. At that point we’ll see some MUCH cooler air return to New England. Until then keep enjoying the mild temperatures and all this sunshine we’re in on through this weekend!!!

~Wren