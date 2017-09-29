Weekend 50/50 Split

Now that’s a change! Check out the map below with all the purple on it. That’s a snapshot from 5am this morning, comparing the temperatures to the same time yesterday morning. Without a doubt, it’s a noticeable change with not only temperatures running 20-30 degrees cooler, but also the massive drop in humidity. With temps early this morning in the 40s to low 50s, grabbing a sweatshirt or light jacket isn’t a bad idea before heading out to the school bus or work.



This afternoon is essentially late September perfection with seasonable temps, sunshine and low humidity. Highs today run in the mid to upper 60s.



The fantastic Fall weather hits a big speed bump tomorrow as an area of low pressure races in here, providing clouds, showers and a cool ocean breeze. Showers are possible at any time tomorrow, although by dinner time, the coverage area of them lowers. Bottom line, plan on a damp day with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. That includes for the Sox game. Rain totals vary from town to town with a general 0.25-0.75″ falling across the area. A few localized higher amounts are possible with any isolated downpours/thunder that pop up. In reality, it’ll be beneficial to get some rain in here since the rest of the 7 day forecast is dry, it’s just the timing of it that’s not in our favor.



Once we get into Sunday, the weather turns fantastic again for the Making Strides Walk and for the Pats. The nice weather lasts through next week with temperatures warming up to near 80 by Wednesday and Thursday.





Have a good one!

@clamberton7 -twitter