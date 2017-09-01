Weekend In View… Latest on Irma Too

Wow! Just like that, we flip the calendar page and we flip the weather to Fall. With temps this afternoon in the mid to upper 60s, a busy breeze, and low humidity, it felt more like late September than early. It was still a very nice day overall and will set up a chilly overnight tonight as high pressure’s in control with light winds and clear skies. In fact, many towns will drop to their chilliest levels since last Spring, putting the coolest suburbs back into the upper 30s by daybreak with Boston fading back closer to 50. It’ll be a cool, but pleasant night at Gaga at Fenway.





It’s all about the recovery tomorrow afternoon with highs near 70 under a sunny skies. High clouds filtered that sun a bit mid to late afternoon, but the overall day is looking good. Sunday… not so much. We’ll track showers in the morning through midday, with perhaps some drying late in the day, but the theme for a damp Sunday is there. Monday looks great, sunshine is back and so is highs in the low 80s!







Enjoy the weekend, 2 for 3 ain’t bad!



Irma…

Obviously with Harvey fresh in our minds, any potent hurricane that forms out in the Atlantic is going to catch a lot of folks attention. With Irma, while the attention and interest is well warranted, the final forecast/path is not close to being nailed down.

What we know is that Irma is a powerful hurricane already, even though it’s well out there in the Atlantic. It will continue to be a powerful hurricane for day upon day to come as warm water, little wind shear and little interaction with land will allow it to continue it’s journey uninterrupted through at least the next 5-7 days. Below is the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center as of 5pm Friday.



What we’re watching in the long range (day 7-12) is how troughs and ridges develop along and ahead of it’s path. How strong they are, and their timing will dictate Irma’s long range track. In 5 days, Irma will likely be near the Leeward Islands, still another 4-5 days away from even nearing the U.S. Coastline. That places any potential U.S. impact about 10 days out, and notice I highlight “potential”. Although some models show a U.S. landfall, there still are plausible solutions that show Irma staying off the East coast, albeit a little close for comfort. Bottom line, it’s certainly something to watch closely as it’ll continuing to be a powerful hurricane, but at this point, it’s too far out to say where the worst goes.



@clamberton7 – twitter