Weekend In View

After showers and localized downpours end Friday, a few showers and downpours continue to be scattered about overnight into early on Saturday. Increase the humidity and turn the breeze onshore, and we’ll likely start off Saturday with lows clouds and fog too. Although not all towns get hammered with rain, embedded downpours overnight into tomorrow AM can produce a quick 1-2″ in spots, leading to localized street flooding. We’ll keep an eye out for that.

After a murky start with scattered showers/localized downpours early Saturday, the trend slowly improves through the morning with showers becoming fewer in number and only a leftover isolated shower or pop-up storm in the afternoon. Temps with jump into the 70s with a bit of hazy sun trying to break through during the afternoon. For the Parade of Sails Saturday, we’ll likely run the risk of some AM fog and scattered showers, so keep the poncho on standby.



Father’s Day starts with low clouds and fog, but should transition to hazy sun, a busy breeze and a warm and muggy afternoon. Low clouds and fog are toughest to break across the Cape and Islands where most of the morning may be gray. Highs range from near 74 across the Cape to low to mid 80s in Boston to mid to upper 80s in the Merrimack Valley. Much of the day is dry for dad for the tee times and cookouts, but I can’t rule out an isolated, brief shower/storm in the soupy air mass in place.







The warmth and high humidity continue Monday with a gusty southerly wind too. While there may be a few strong storms and downpours in southwestern NH and western MA in the afternoon, the best rain chance for much of eastern Mass is at night, into Tuesday morning.

