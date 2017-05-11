Weekend Woes

Traveling the Long And Winding Road full of cool temps & patches of clouds has been taxing at times. Granted, we have see some sun every day in this pattern but the week has had a feel more like April than May (and this April was acting more like May–go figure!). The good news is that this cool pattern has an endgame but unfortunately it’s after Mothers Day weekend.

Tomorrow is much like these past several days—cool all day (50s) with intervals of clouds & sunshine. There is the risk some of those clouds could toss a few sprinkles at you, but it’s likely a dry day.

Saturday starts dry with clouds & sun but plan on showers arriving by mid-late afternoon so any outdoor plans should be wrapped by 4pm to ensure staying dry. Those showers will be at the front end of a pretty sizeable storm for this time of year. This storm will heave a hefty bag of rain into southern New England late Saturday evening through Sunday Morning..



The projected storm track has shifted a smidge south today (when compared to yesterday) and this may preclude widespread heavy rain—oh, it will still rain but the heaviest of the rain will be confined to the Cape/Islands. Here is what I’m thinking for rainfall potential:



Great for lawns, gardens (to be) but not enough to lead to flooding issues. Rain is steadiest during the morning hours and then will taper to clouds & patchy drizzle after 11am. As for wind, it will be feisty along the coast but like the rain, it appears the strongest wind is out on the Cape/Islands:



It’s cool & raw for much of the region as temps will struggle to reach 50….but in grand New England fashion, after this storm is done playing with us (Monday), our pattern will flip to summer….reaching the 70s 7 80s by the middle of next week!!

