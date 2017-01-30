Welcome Back?!

Good Evening Folks! In case you’ve missed JR’s introduction of me in last Friday’s blog, my name is David Bagley and I work behind the scenes as morning weather producer. I grew up on Boston’s North Shore and graduated from UMass Lowell in 2015 with a degree in Atmospheric Science and I’ll be pinch-hitting here and there writing the blog….

Winter finally made a comeback here in the Boston area but too little too late to drive our monthly average temperature down closer to normal as the city finds itself ranked 11th, so far, on the all time warmest Januarys list! With one more day to go, Boston’s average temperature is sitting at 35.6 degrees (about 6.6 degrees Above average) and though Tuesday will be cold with temps close to average, it’s looking like we’ll stand a good chance to hover around that 11th place mark as we close the books on a very mild January.

But like I said, Winter has made a comeback and with that, we now have snow in the forecast to talk about as a fast moving Alberta Clipper system arrives late in the day Tuesday and exits during the mid morning hours on Wednesday. Much of the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday night until early Wednesday morning for accumulating snow.

So here’s what you can expect as far as timing out the snowfall. Much of Tuesday will remain dry across town without any weather problems. Around 6pm Tuesday evening patchy light snow will be breaking out south and west of the city. Boston gets into the act around or just after 7pm with snow continuing throughout the overnight hours. We’re not expecting this storm to give us a pounding but there will be a few moderate bursts. Snow will also slicken up the roadways so be cautious driving late Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. A few leftover flurries and snow showers will be with us around 8am Wednesday with the bulk of the accumulating snowfall done. When all is said and done, a general 1-3″ of snow will fall with a few isolated 4″ amounts peppered across the region. It looks to be a light & fluffy snow so easy shoveling & plowing expected with this one.

Have a great evening!

David