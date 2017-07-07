Wet Weather Ends The Workweek

After days of soaking up the sunshine, some of us will be soaking in the rains today. In fact, showers that move in this morning become a more widespread rain by midday with locally heavy rain possible. The highest risk for torrential downpours that would produce localized street flooding is across Southeast Mass, where a flash flood watch is in place from 8am-5pm. Even within that area, it’s the south coast that’ll be most susceptible to the heaviest rain since that location is closest to the warm front.

Rainfall totals total will vary greatly with some towns picking up less than 0.25″ while other towns catch a quick 1-2″ in a moisture laden atmosphere. Again, highest risk of those higher totals will be near south coast and Islands. We’ll also watch to see how close that warm front is to the south coast of New England, as they can produce brief waterspouts/tornadoes in a high humidity environment as they provide a lot of low level spin to the atmosphere. The risk is low, but not zero, so it’s worth keeping an eye on any stronger storm that gets near the south coast or Islands. North of the south coast, the wind for most towns will turn easterly, allowing for a cooler day overall with highs in the lower 70s on average.



Fortunately, it’s not a pattern that get stuck as we transition back to a warm and humid pattern tomorrow. While Saturday is not a washout, we do have to watch for an early morning shower as well as isolated strong storms in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s, Bottom line, you’ll catch a bunch of dry hours, but if you have a tee time or plan on laying pool side, just keep an eye on the radar.

Sunday looks fantastic with low humidity and lots of sun. Pick of the weekend there! Highs in the lower to middle 80s as well.





Have a good day.

@clamberton7 – twitter