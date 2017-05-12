I don’t want to bury the lead; It is true… The weekend looks like a bust. Sorry, Mom. However, there are many “indoor” options for spoiling the mother in your life! Maybe catch a flick at the theater, hit up all-you-can eat at the O.G. (Olive Garden, a family favorite of Ma Eggers), or perhaps retail therapy!! That’s always my mother’s choice: When all else fails, go shopping! :c)

While rain is in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday, your Saturday forecast is definitely not a washout. The heaviest rain holds off until Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. FYI, Fenway fans:

Saturday morning stays dry, with showers moving into SW Massachusetts first, around lunchtime.

You’ll want to keep and eye on the sky and be weary of outdoor plans by the late afternoon, but even by late afternoon/early evening we should be mostly dry across far eastern MA.

Heavier rain works in after 10PM all the way through 9 AM Mother’s Day. The worst part of your Mother’s Day forecast will be early in the day, as rain remains heavy at times and winds are gusty.

All said and done, rain totals should come in between 1-2″ with locally higher amounts.

By 10-11 AM Sunday, rain starts to become more moderate to light, with rain showers continuing into Mother’s Day afternoon.

I went and did a weather talk at a school in Taunton today, and the students wanted to know why the weather has been the same for so long! I’m with them… I feel that way too. It seems as though the gray skies and 50s have worn out their welcome. While the bad news of the forecast is the wet weekend, there is WARMTH on the other side! Finally, the curse has been broken and we can get back to this “spring-thing” next week… even summer temps (80s) are within reach on Thursday! Hang in there… We’ll get through it. – Breezy