Wet, Windy & Raw

Today brings a sharp contrast to yesterday’s stunning weather. The rain is here, and the wind is back as well. We’ll see periods of rain throughout the day today, with heavy rain at times. Some of the most steady, moderate to heavy rainfall has already moved through Southern New England through the AM commute. You’ll want to keep the rain gear nearby though, as we have the chance for rain throughout the day today.

Temps wont’ budge much today, staying in the low-40s. It’ll be a raw & wet day, and when you factor in those winds it’s feeling more like early March than early April.

Isolated t’storms are also possible late afternoon into this evening, but the risk for severe weather remains low.

~Wren