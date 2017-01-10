You know Newton’s 3rd law of motion: “What goes up, must come down.” Well, in this weather blog I’m talking about our jet stream… and some other stuff. The jet stream is a river/current of air that is at roughly the same altitude as a plane, or “jet,” flys. It is our storm track and also the separation between cold air to the north and warm air to the south. When it’s at an even level (picture a line straight across the U.S.) the jet stream is in “zonal flow.” In contrast, when it has big swings in it, and looks more like a teeter-totter, or a sideways “S,” it is in a “meridional flow,” which we’re in now. That means there are mild temps in some places and cold places in another… What goes up in one place (jet and temps) will ultimately go down somewhere else. We get the upswing in temps for the next couple of days, giving us a January thaw – but you know with our temps so far above average, there’s someplace else that’s suffering in frigid cold – and probably snow.

You’ve seen the videos of flooding in California, Mammoth snow in Mammoth (58-101″ in just the last 3 days!), and it seems like once all of this winter weather broke out in the western half of the U.S., they haven’t really had a break there. Personally, I keep up with what’s happening back in my hometown of Boise, Idaho – which had their 5th snow day in a row today. Kids are getting antsy, parents are tired, and teachers are not looking forward to making up these lost days. Average snowfall for Boise, Idaho is about 19″ through the entire season. In the last two months, they’ve picked up more than 2 feet – and this is the most snow they’ve had on the ground since the winter of 1985-86.

Now, I know you’re probably not all that interested in Boise weather, but bear with me because I am getting to my point. You know, weather is all about finding an equilibrium in the atmosphere across the globe. There are ebs and flows, positives and negatives, hot and cold, stormy and tranquil. Weather is always happening because our atmosphere never finds that perfect balance. So, if weather is about finding balance – then maybe another area experiencing above-average snowfall in a season will mean that a different area will see below-average snowfall in a season. I looked at some historical data of that winter in ’85-’86 and it was, like this year, another weak La Nina year. How did Boston fair during that winter? During the winter of ’85-’86, Boston had a total of 18.1″ of snow. Normal seasonal snowfall for Boston is around 44″ of snow. Make of it what you will – I just find it interesting… and that’s why I’m blogging about it. It’s also worth noting that BOS is sitting at a total of 14.2″ of snow for the season so far, and we do have a lot of winter to go… I don’t think we’re done yet. In fact, looking at the winter temps and snowfall so far, we’re really close to an “average” winter. Of course, we can’t say any particular season will be like a previous season, but we can look at the past to get a hint of the future. And weather is a GREAT topic of conversation, so save this for the water-cooler talk tomorrow. :c)

For us – we’re in for the meltdown. Temps keep going up overnight tonight and we’ll top out around 50° for most tomorrow. The rain that’s already working into a few spots will only last until about 8-9am tomorrow, and we’ll likely get some sunshine in here. However, it’s also gusty through the night and tomorrow. We’re mild again on Thursday (low to mid 50s, and even a few spots up to 6o) with a few scattered showers and gusty wind. While Friday starts mild, temps will fall through the day and it’s back to winter for the weekend. No significant snow in our sights, but there may be some snow flurries or light snow showers south of the Mass Pike Saturday afternoon/evening. Headed to the Pats playoff game? BUNDLE UP. Expect low to mid 20s. The “spring tease” we’re entering into doesn’t last long… but if you’re bummed out by that news, we’re almost halfway through meteorological winter! – Breezy