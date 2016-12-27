What? When? Where?

After our spring-like day in the 50s, it’s back to “normal” tomorrow. Colder air is moving back in to remind us that it’s still winter. While it’s quiet weather in store for Wednesday (partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s), we do turn all of our attention to THURSDAY. Here are the details:

What: A winter storm with a messy mix is in store for Thursday. We’re talking rain, snow, strong wind. There is lesser concern for any coastal flooding, as tides will be low during impact time. The NWS has issued a winter storm watch for Thursday PM through Friday AM. This means this is where they forecast a 50%+ chance of 6″+ of snow:

When: Snow will start to move in from the WSW around midday. The main impacts of this quick-moving winter storm will be from Thursday afternoon through the wee-hours of Friday morning.

Where: As I’ve mentioned several times tonight, the rain/snow line is hard to pin down in a set-up like this. SST (sea surface temps) around us are still in the mid 40s, so any wind that comes in off of the relatively warm ocean water will turn snow to rain. However, just beyond that rain/snow line will be some heavy snow. Also, it’s a really SHARP gradient here: Some could see 6″+ where just 15-20 miles down the road just 2-3″, adn 5 miles farther – just rain. So, with this snowfall forecast map – please understand that it’s subject to change. This is a general idea of who gets what, but the picture will get clearer as we get closer to the event.

Wind: You could also call this system a “sou’easter.” Where a nor’easter is talking about a strong wind out of the NE, this system has more of a punch of wind coming out of the SE. Still, it’s strong wind, and like today some gusts could take down tree limbs/power lines/etc.

Enjoy the quiet “normal” weather tomorrow, and we’ll get through this together come Thursday PM. – Breezy