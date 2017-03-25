Well, Saturday wasn’t exactly a sign that winter is ending and the warmer months are ahead. With rain changing to snow across northern Mass and southern New Hampshire, and some fat flakes flying, it left many folks wondering…. Where’s Spring? With the March we’ve had going on so far, I think you could put Spring on the “gone missing” poster for now. Actually, if you really wanted to look for it, it can be found on a 6hr car ride south, as Atlantic City, New Jersey hit 81 degrees for a high temp to kick off the weekend!

While we won’t find Spring on this Sunday in New England, we will find somewhat better weather than what we had Saturday. Yah, I know, that bar isn’t exactly set high. Breaks of Sunday morning sunshine will yield to increasing clouds and even a few sprinkles by mid to late afternoon. With temps running in the low 40s, it’ll still be cool for the time of year, but overall, not as damp/dismal as Saturday.





Moisture continues to increase through Sunday evening with scattered showers becoming more widespread. Even some sleet is possible, especially across northern Worcester County, points north and west. That trend continues overnight with many of us waking up to a damp and dreary Monday. Plan on commute to commute of puddles and road spray as showers are in and out through the day, tapering off to drizzle at times. About 0.50-1.00″ of rain is possible. Temps on Monday are stuck in the 40s… again.



Looks like we start to buck the trend Tuesday as we reach the 50s with a few late day showers possible. 50s stay on Wednesday, but they come with a gusty breeze. That breeze is still active Thursday, but sunshine will prevail. Sunshine holds strong Friday with low 50s inland and 40s at the coast. Somewhat better for sure… that sun goes a long way this time of year!

