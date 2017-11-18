It may have just been me, but it felt like it got nicer as the day went on! Even though we lost our sunshine to cloud cover for Saturday afternoon, the winds were light through the day and we stayed dry during daylight hours. As we move through the overnight hours though, it’s a different story. Get ready for things to escalate…

Scattered showers have already begun to fill in across the area, but the heaviest stuff is really during early tomorrow morning. As the winds out of the south strengthen, temps will continue to climb (yes, even overnight), and showers could become downpours for some. The worst of it looks to be between 4-8am. This includes the wet weather and also the windy weather… which could howl and try to rattle the windows while you’re trying to get your Sunday morning sleep in on. Strongest winds are for the South Coast, Buzzard’s Bay, Cape Cod and the islands where gusts could get up to 50mph+. That’s where a High Wind Warning is posted from 1am to 10am Sunday morning. The Wind Advisory that you see for the rest of the Commonwealth will stay in effect until 10pm Sunday – because the winds keep whipping, even after changing direction. With winds this strong, there is the potential for some isolated damage reports; especially where leaves are still on the trees.

If you wake up early tomorrow morning (before about 10am), you’ll still likely see some wind driven rain outside. The wet weather doesn’t stick around for long on Sunday, though. We’ll be all done with any drops by mid-day, and the sunshine even makes a comeback for the afternoon. So, I know you’re looking at that nice lookin’ 58° high on the 7on7 Forecast and thinking, “Winter Beach DAY!” Well, I hate to break it to you – but those mild temps will be during the morning hours only… Plus, it will still be very windy through the day. As winds change directions to come out of the west, that strong wind will usher the cold air back in and by tomorrow evening we’re back into the upper 30s. Hold onto your hats; not just because of the wind, but also because of the wild ride in temps!

Aside from a few showers on Wednesday (which we’ll keep a close eye on) it looks relatively quiet Monday-Thanksgiving for any travel you may have planned. Of course, we’ll keep you posted on any and every update getting closer to the holiday! Have a great weekend. – Breezy