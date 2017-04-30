Winds of Change

Wow! What a nice summery start to the weekend yesterday as highs cracked into the low to mid 80s for many towns. Norwood led the list with a high of 86 while we managed to hit 84 in Boston. Even across the Cape, a westerly component to the wind pushed temps into the 70s. It was a bit windy in the afternoon and that wind changed direction in the afternoon and continued that turn overnight.

A 180 degree change in wind direction means a 25-30 degree temperature change for today vs yesterday as an easterly wind takes over, coming in off a 47 degree ocean temperature. With lots of sunshine and dry air this morning, sure it’s a cooler start to the day, but it’s a nice start with bright skies. Skies show more clouds this afternoon, and although a few passing showers are possible, much of the time is rain free with temps running near 50 at the coast to low 60s inland. The best chance for a few showers is near and northwest of 495.





Low clouds and fog form tonight, and even some patchy drizzle and isolated showers roll in by early tomorrow. Tomorrow’s temperature forecast is a tricky one for sure as a returning warm front makes it through parts of southern New England by not all of Southern New England. Low clouds and areas of fog are most widespread in the morning and linger the longest near the coast, especially near Boston, up through the Seacoast of New Hampshire. Temps are coolest from Boston north and warmest in western Worcester County. Highs likely range from near 50 across the Seacoast of NH, mid 50s in Boston to near 70 in southern and western Worcester County.

Below is a temp forecast tomorrow… subject to change if position of front is different.



Tuesday is a warmer day for many of us with low to mid 70s widespread, except 50s to near 60 Buzzards Bay, Cape and Islands.

The next widespread soaker is still slated for the end of the week. Especially Thursday night through Friday night.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

@clamberton7 – twitter