Winds of Change Ahead

So far, this summer has offered something for everyone as we’ve bounced back and forth between hot and humid weather and cooler, more comfortable airmasses. In between, we’ve had our fair share of rain, even keeping the lawns and gardens happy. Of course we try to avoid as much rain as possible on the weekends, as we need to make every weekend in the summer time count! After all, pool and beach season in New England seems so short.

Overall, it appears that most of this weekend ends up dry as temperatures do a big turnaround by Sunday. Today, will certainly be the warmer of the 2 weekend days with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Not quite as warm as the last few days, but still warm enough to lounge pool side or stake out your spot in the sand. More clouds are in the mix today, although late morning and early afternoon sun is able to filter through them a bit. Clouds eventually win out again by late afternoon, but any sprinkle/isolated shower threat holds off until late-day/tonight. So expect a mostly dry Saturday.



We start Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and even some showers near the south coast of New England early, but the trend is to wedge dry air in here from our north and northeast, meaning, much of the day turns dry with partly sunny skies. The big difference will be the temps tomorrow as they range from the low to mid 70s at the coast to upper 70s inland.







Sunday night and Monday features batches of showers working in. Unseasonably cool weather prevails Monday and Tuesday as highs run near 70.



Longer range, the pattern lacks sustained heat as lots of 70s and 80s are likely to prevail the next couple of weeks. At least the A/C units won’t be working as hard!

@clamberton7 -twitter