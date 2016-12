Icy roads & sidewalks, as well as slushy roads will be an issue today, especially NW of 495. While we’re looking at a break from the wet & white weather this Friday, we are still contending with strong winds. Gust have been widespread this morning, and they’ll amp up as we head into the afternoon as a cold front tracks to our north.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon until 5 PM today. Even after this expires though, we stay breezy into tonight.