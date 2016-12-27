Windy, Warm & Quiet Before The Wintry Mess

Warm air has flooded in from our southwest, and it’s hung around this morning. Temps are hovering near 60°, and I wish I could say that’s with calm winds and sunshine, but so far it’s been damp and WINDY. Wind Advisories this morning have largely expired, but the Cape & Islands are still under a Wind Advisory until 12 PM today, with peak gusts near 50 mph.

Even after all advisories have expired, winds will stay blustery throughout the day into tonight. Temperatures also start dropping into the afternoon in the wake of a cold from that tracks through New England. Despite the dropping temps, we’ll still see low-50s to upper-40s through much of the afternoon (still above our average highs)! By early evening temps will fall steadily back into the 30s and eventually low-30s to upper-20s into tonight. So seasonable temps return just as quickly as the warmth arrived! Quiet weather stays with us tonight through tomorrow, then we’ve got what could be some messy weather to contend with.

Our first nor’easter of the season looks to say hello this Thursday, but there’s currently a lot of rain in this forecast for the Boston area. We could definitely see some plowable snow west and north of 495. There are still some uncertainties with how this rain/snow line will set up. Right now (and I stress that this is liable to change) many of us including the Boston area, are likely looking at seeing snow starting Thursday morning, then transitioning over to rain by lunch. Most of the day and evening looks to stay as rain, then we have the chance for switching back over to snow late Thursday night. Friday morning driving could be difficult, but your Friday forecast looks dry.

Enjoy our quick taste of spring before some messy winter weather Thursday.

Meteorologist Wren Clair