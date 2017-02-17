Winning Into The Weekend

Ok folks, put the shovels, snowblowers and ice scrapers down for now, and give them a nice little rest for the next week or so. If you’re so inclined to play in the snow, this weekend will feature nice, milder air, to take advantage of the ski slopes, cross country skiing or the sledding hills. Yes, we’ll melt some snow too, so the sledding may be better Saturday vs. Sunday. Anyhow, the pattern is quiet… for now.

Winds kick southwest tomorrow and that’ll jump temps up into the mid to upper 40s under a mix of clouds and sun. The breeze is a bit active in the afternoon, gusting 20-30mph at times. Sunday will also feature a bit of a breeze, but it’ll turn northwest. It’s a mild day though, with highs near 50.





The numbers come back to near 40 Monday and Tuesday before the bounce back to near 50 Wednesday. We may be able to squeeze out an isolated shower Wednesday, but it’s more a cloud producing front than rain producer. Thursday and Friday feature more dry air and temps well into the 50s.

Obviously, it’s a big vacation week coming up. Northern New England has been hammered with snow, so the ski and snowmobile set-up is great. Some parts of western Maine have over 50″ of snow on the ground! Temps up north reach the 30s to lower 40s this weekend, overall, comfortable for those winter sports.





How about down south? From the Red Sox winter home to the house of the mouse, the forecast is warm the next few days… near 80. Just a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm tomorrow late-day/night. Better chance Orlando vs. Fort Myers for that.





Enjoy the weekend!

@clamberton7 – twitter