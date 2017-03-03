Winter Comeback?

I’ve got to admit, I’m not a pro at handling those winds that Mother Nature threw at us yesterday. Driving was a challenge at times. Walking was a challenge at times…and even breathing with those winds against the face seemed to be a challenge.

Well not our attention shifts temporarily shifts from the winds to the cold (by tomorrow looks like we could have both again though).

Plenty of sunshine in store for your Friday forecast, but temperatures stay below normal.

An arctic front tracks through New England late afternoon into tonight. With is by the late afternoon through midnight tonight we have the chance for snow squall, which will make for significantly reduced visibility at times. Road could also quickly become coated with snow as we see these sctd. snow showers. Accumulations stay under 1″, but the evening commute could definitely be impacted by poor visibility at times.

High pressure moves in for our first meteorological spring weekend of 2017, but it’s not going to feel spring-like. Wind chills tomorrow morning range from 5° to -5°, with temps in the low-teens. Winds pick up as well, with gusts peaking near 40 mph.

After record tying highs this last Wednesday, we could see record low high temps this Saturday.

Stay warm & remember that the cold doesn’t hold into next week!

Happy Friday!

~Wren