Winter Looks To Stay

So Punxsutawney Phil has spoken, and it’s six more weeks of winter for us! But really, count on wintry weather lingering onward. Despite partly to even mostly sunny skies this morning, we do have the chance for scattered snow showers by lunch, with the chance for snow lingering, isolated snow showers through the evening commute.

We all stand the chance for some flakes, but these snow showers won’t be widespread. So, many of us won’t also see any white weather today. You’ll still want to be prepared for a quick hitting snow shower, that could make for very poor visibility as it barrels through. Accumulations stay under 1″, with the best shot at snow across western Mass.

Groundhogs aside, we’ve got some cooler weather headed our way for the end of you workweek & this weekend. Temperatures drop into the low-30s for Friday & Saturday. Good news is we’ll see plenty of sunshine during this time. Temperatures are back to seasonable levels by Sunday in the mid-30s, but we’ll also see more cloud cover (and possibility for a few evening flurries).

Waiting on Ms. G’s forecast…

~Wren