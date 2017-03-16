Winter’s Final Shenanigans

I wish I could say we’re catching a break from the frigid mornings, January like temps and snowfall. Unfortunately, looks like we’ll have to push through a handful of more winter-like days as we inch towards the start of the Vernal Equinox this on Monday.

For today, we’ve got another very cold start, with winds still blustery out of the west. Temps again struggle to reach into the low-30s, and with these winds, it’s not going to feel much warmer than the low-20s.

High pressure moves in from the west, and winds die down into Friday…making unseasonable temps in the mid-30s more tolerable for your St. Patrick’s Day.

This weekend is again cool as our next storm system arrives, and this mean the chance for some snow flakes! Timing of moisture looks to be late Saturday night, through Sunday, with scattered snow showers/steady at times. Snowfall totals stay in the 1-3″ range, with the best shot for the high end of this range south of the Mass. Pike., especially south of Route 44. NOTE: timing and track still being worked out, so there’s always the optimistic chance that this baby just stays to our south and rolls on out to sea…keeping us dry. We can hope.

A few days of near normal temps on Monday/Tuesday before another cold shot of air drops us to 15-20° below average into Wednesday & Thursday. We’ll see if the cold can hold into next weekend. If that cold air lingers…Mother Nature’s a smoking gun when it comes to the potential for more snow.

Stay warm & think spring!

~Wren