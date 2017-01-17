Wintry Mix & Slick Travel Ahead

We’ve got a much warmer start this morning with temperatures above freezing in Boston. Despite a quiet start to your Tuesday forecast, and even a few peaks of sunshine, messy weather arrives this afternoon. The storm system that brought icy weather to the Midwest tracks into Western Mass. this afternoon, and moisture fills out west to east.

Worcester County can anticipate this wet weather in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain by the mid to late afternoon. By the start of the evening commute, this messy weather looks to be widespread through Worcester County, and pushing into the coastal plain as mainly rain.

The Boston metro can expect mostly rain, within the 128 corridor. West of 128, conditions get slick. We continue to see rain across the coast, Cape & Islands through tomorrow morning’s commute, with the chance for a wintry mess west and north of 128, even more so west and north of 495. Most of our snow accumulation will fall north of Route 2, in northern Worcester County, NW Middlesex County, & S. New Hampshire.

While most spots west of 128 could stand to see just a glaze of ice, higher elevations could see up to 0.2″. This isn’t enough to cause extensive downed power lines & trees, but it will absolutely make for nasty driving conditions.

Our wet weather continues into the morning commute tomorrow, but tapers off steadily into the mid-morning hours. By lunch tomorrow we’ve got the chance for drizzle, which lingers into tomorrow night.

A messy next 24 hours, but then count on a quiet rest of the workweek!!

~Wren