Wintry Weather To Rain Today

While we’ve got some inconvenient travel weather today, it certainly isn’t bad enough to stop anyone from heading to the Pats Parade! Temperatures are above freezing across the coastal plain & SE Mass., but we’ve got some cooler air west & north of 495. We’ll kick off the Pats Parade with light snow showers, which will transition over rain by the early to mid-afternoon. So an umbrella, as well as your winter weather gear will be a great idea today! North of the Mass. Pike, we could grab a fast 1-3″ though the early afternoon north of the Mass. Pike.

Today’s rain/snow line marches northward during the Pats Parade. As a warm front lifts northward, Boston area can expect rain by the mid-afternoon (if not early afternoon). At this point, those south of the Mass. Pike should be dealing with mostly rain, while a wintry mix and snow still stays north of the Mass. Pike & west of 495. So evening commutes will be more slick north west of 495, but this wintry mix should be lighter than the snow that we see earlier in the day. We do have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect throughout the day today, and with pockets of freezing rain possible (especially west and north of 495…0.1-0.2″ of ice accretion possible). So, it’ll be a smart idea to allow some extra time on the roads today.

Temperatures keep warming into the overnight hours with scattered rain showers possible into the early end of the Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures tomorrow will be well above normal in the mid to upper 50s, with peaks of sunshine into the afternoon. This spring tease heads out as quickly as it arrives, and we’ve got plowable snow headed our way for Thursday. Count on snow throughout the day Thursday, making for slower travel especially during the evening commute.

Enjoy the Pats Parade!!!!!!!

~Wren