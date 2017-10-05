Looking back at the temperatures for meteorological spring (March, April, May), it was a rather chilly spring (April was warm) so perhaps it stands to reason that our fall will turn out warm…afterall, meteorology is a zero-sum game. September was warm and except for a few chilly days earlier this week, we find ourselves in yet another warm stretch of weather. Temps this afternoon reached 80 in many cities & towns which is way above the normal high temp of 66 and glancing at the next 7 days, it may not be until next Wednesday before we see those normal October temps return. Until then, it’s about warmth & humidity right through the upcoming Holiday Weekend..



The weekend is looking essentially dry with only Monday afternoon offering a scattering of showers. That shower threat actually continues Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. Some of that moisture will be from the remnants of a tropical storm (Nate) that formed earlier today east of Nicaragua.



That storm will head north into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend and likely make landfall near New Orleans on Sunday as a strong tropical storm/minimal hurricane (it will not be a repeat of Hurricane Katrina). From there, the storm weakens as it heads north through the Ohio River Valley and across the Northeast.



These rainy remnants are actually a good thing as we have been rather dry the past several weeks (except for you folks in Lynn)



As of now, the potential is there for an inch of rain but no wind or coastal concerns.

Until then, enjoy this extension of summer!

~JR