Action-packed Sunday for Team USA swimmers, tennis players

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL (WHDH) - Sunday was packed with action in Rio for the Olympics, as Team USA took home a number of gold medals.

WATCH: Nancy Chen gives us the latest on Sunday’s action

Included in the medal count was the greatest Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, returning to the pool to add to his already massive collection of medals.

Phelps swam the second leg of the 4×100 meter relay, pushing the US ahead of France.

American swimming star, Katie Ledecky, also shone bright.

The 19-year-old was the favorite in the women’s 400-meter freestyle final, winning the gold medal in world-record time.

Some tennis stars fell early in the first round in Rio over the weekend as well.

No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic lost his first match against Juan Martin del Porto, who is ranked 145th in the world.

Tennis stars and defending gold medalists Serena and Venus Williams suffered a doubles defeat for the first time in their Olympics doubles career as teammates.

They fell to Czech Republic duo Lucie Safarova and Barbora Strycova.

The Williams sisters had arrived in Rio with a 15-0 Olympic doubles record.

Earlier in the day, Serena William’s defense of her Olympic singles title got off to a better start, as she took down her opponent in straight sets.

