Tom Richard Goegebuer (BEL) competes in the men's 56kg in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games

10:39 AM ET

Luis Alberto Garcia Brito of the Dominican Republic set the bar high in group B after the snatch, lifting 118kg (260.1 lbs). He followed that up with a clean and jerk of 145kg (319.6 lbs) and a total of 263kg (579.8 lbs). He leads the men’s 56kg at the conclusion of group B.