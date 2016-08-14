Nishikori bests Nadal for men’s singles bronze

Kei Nishikori at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori defeated Spain’s Rafael Nadal in three sets on Sunday to take bronze in men’s singles.

A tired-looking Nadal lacked the precision he had employed so often throughout the tournament, hitting shots into the net or sending them wide. Though he battled back from a 5-2 deficit to win the second set, he couldn’t sustain it into the third. Japan’s World No. 7 player consistently utilized agility and a strong defense to down the Spaniard 6-2, 6(1)-7(7), 6-3. 

On Saturday, Nadal lost an epic three-setter against Argentina’s unseeded Juan Martin del Potro. The match ended with the Argentine winning in a tiebreak, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5). Nishikori’s semifinal against Great Britain’s Andy Murray was much shorter, with the Briton winning 6-1, 6-4. 

