Skeleton at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games

Team USA's Noelle Pikus-Pace competes in women's skeleton during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games.

Skeleton at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games will be contested from Feb. 15-17, with medals awarded in two different events.

Sochi in review

Nicknamed the “Russian Rocket,” Aleksandr Tretiyakov thrust to the top of the 2014 Sochi Olympic skeleton standings on his first run and never let off the gas. The cumulative times of four face-first runs down the sliding course is used to determine the Olympic skeleton champion. At the end of each of the four runs, Tretiyakov was on top. There’s nothing quite like sliding on home ice in the Olympics.

Silver would go to Latvia’s Martins Dukurs, his second in two Olympic Games, while bronze would end up in the hands of Team USA’s Matt Antoine. Antoine and his U.S. teammate, Jon Daly, traded the third and fourth spots on the leaderboard twice, but after Daly lost control of his sled in his fourth and final run he dropped well out of medal contention to finish 15th.

Similarly, in the women’s skeleton competition it was Great Britain’s Lizzy Yarnold who jumped out to the early lead and never let it go. Team USA’s Noelle Pikus-Pace, who stated a medal of any color was as “good as gold,” would slip past Russia’s Elena Nikitina after her second run, holding off the Russian through heats three and four to win silver. Nikitina would go on to take home the bronze for the host nation.

Competition format

Men and women compete in separate events in a discipline which requires athletes to hurl themselves head first down an icy chute. Skeleton sleds can reach speeds of around 80 mph as athletes fight intense G-forces created by the serpentine course to keep their heads up and their eyes on the track.

  • Men
  • Women

Venue

Skeleton events will be held at the Alpensia Sliding Centre during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

Athletes to watch

Men
 Axel Jungk, Germany
 Martins Dukurs, Latvia
 Tomass Dukurs, Latvia
 Alexander Tretiakov, Russia
 Matthew Antoine, United States

Women
 Tina Hermann, Germany
 Jacqueline Loelling, Germany
 Elena Nikitina, Russia
 Marina Gilardoni, Switzerland
 Anne O’Shea, United States
 Katie Uhlaender, United States

