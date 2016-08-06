Share Share: August 6, 2016 August 6, 2016 The lighting of the Olympic cauldron Brazilian tennis player and 2000 Olympian Gustavo Kuerten carries the Olympic torch during the Rio Opening Ceremony. Gustavo Kuerten hands the torch to Brazilian basketball player and 1996 Olympian Hortencia Marcari during the Opening Ceremony. Hortencia raises the torch during the Opening Ceremony. Brazilian marathon runner and 2004 Olympian Vanderlei de Lima is given the Olympic flame during the Opening Ceremony. Vanderlei de Lima carries the Olympic flame during the Opening Ceremony. Vanderlei de Lima lifts the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony. Vanderlei de Lima lights the Olympic cauldron during the Opening Ceremony. Check out photos from the lighting of the Olympic cauldron at the 2016 Rio Opening Ceremony.