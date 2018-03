U.S. beach volleyball players Nick Lucena and Phil Dalhausser topped Austria’s Huber/Seidl 21-14, 21-15 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Dalhausser and Lucena finished at the top of Pool C, dropping only one set to Italy’s Nicolai/Lupo. Dalhausser and Lucena are now 4-0.

Dalhausser/Lucena will play top-seeded Brazilians Alison Cerutti and Bruno Schmidt in the men’s quarterfinals on Aug. 15.