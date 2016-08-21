USOC: Further action to come for Ryan Lochte, teammates

U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun says further action is coming in the matter of 12-time swimming medalist Ryan Lochte and his three teammates whose story of a robbery overshadowed the Rio de Janeiro Games.

Blackmun offered no details on what disciplinary action may be coming, but made no effort to hide his frustration with the matter.

“They let down our athletes,” Blackmun said. “They let down Americans.”

Lochte originally described the incident as an armed robbery, before the story unraveled.

In televised interviews that aired Saturday, Lochte backtracked and said he “over-exaggerated” the story. Police said Lochte and three of his swimming teammates — all four were gold medalists — vandalized a bathroom after a night of partying and armed guards confronted them and asked them to pay for the damage.

Blackmun said Lochte’s story also harmed Brazil in how the storyline took a great deal of attention off the Rio Games themselves.