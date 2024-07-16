TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Some families in Taunton are being forced to change their home address. The city says the change is for public safety reasons, but some homeowners aren’t happy about it and they say they could be forced to pay.

Steve Simmons has made 17 Woodlawn St. his home for nearly his entire life.

“I’m really not interested in changing it,” Simmons said.

Now, even though he’s not moving, he’s about to get a new address.

“It’s going to change our life,” said Rick Murray, also of Woodlawn Street.

The current addresses on Woodlawn Street are all mixed up and there are concerns that unless those numbers are straightened out, emergency responses to the neighborhood could be slowed down.

“Our firefighters rely on some common sense rules. Sequential numbering. Odd numbers on one side, evens on the other. Time is critical, so we don’t want to be searching for addresses,” said Taunton Deputy Fire Chief Robert Bastis.

The numbering on Woodlawn Street starts out simple enough. House number 1 is on one side of the road, but number 2 is on the same side. But then, number 3 is on the opposite side, as well as number 4-and-a-half. Back on the other side of the street is number 62, across from number 8.

The residents, however, say it’s not a problem.

“The mailboxes are inches from the street. They all have a number,” said Mike Lawn of Woodlawn Street.

“They are claiming they can’t find the houses. Listen, Domino’s can find my house. I’m pretty sure police, fire, and ambulance can find my house,” Simmons said.

In a recent letter to the city council, mayor Shaunna O’Connell acknowledged that the city has known about the erratic house numbering for nearly half a century. But it’s the residents who may have to pay the price to fix the problem.

“That’s ridiculous. That’s a lot of money,” Walsh said.

“Deeds cost money. Titles cost money. These are stuff that you’re gonna have to take care of,” said Simmons.

For Simmons, his livelihood is at stake — several of his business licenses are tied to his home address.

“I have a DOT license, I have a hoisting license, I have a cannabis control license, everything is license driven,” he said. “Just licenses, $300 to $500.”

City leaders say they will help guide residents through the process.

“There seems to be a lot of confusion about the process and a misunderstanding of what is required and we want to give people as much information as possible,” O’Connell said.

Some residents don’t think the change is necessary.

“I think it’s just crazy. I mean it’s not broke. It’s not broke and they broke it, and so everyone on this street has to go through all these problems,” Simmons said.

Despite the protests, the city says residents can count on those new numbers.

