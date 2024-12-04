BOSTON (WHDH) - New bike lanes are being added in Boston. The city say they help keep cyclists safe but some businesses say they eliminate parking and are taking a toll on their bottom line. 7’s Dave Puglisi investigates.

Jack Losey knows how to challenge his clients in the gym. But now he’s sweating over new bike lanes being installed of his business, Fitness & Fuel, in Allston.

“Since COVID this will be the biggest challenge that we will face,” he told 7NEWS of the new bike lanes that will make it more difficult for his customers to find parking.

“It does mean that some people will leave in time,” he said. “There will be people who get frustrated and will just quit.”

The city says it will be building parking lots to make up for the lost street parking but they haven’t been built.

Business owners in the Back Bay have sent a strongly worded letter to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu claiming that “customers are choosing to go elsewhere due to huge traffic problems.”

Widowmaker Brighton Taproom Manager Jack Foley said bike lanes have had an impact on his business.

“There’s a lot of restaurants in this area, so not having parking directly accessible might make people go elsewhere,” he said.

But some city officials say more options for bicyclists could boost the local economy.

“Cars don’t shop at businesses, people do,” said Boston’s Chief of Streets, Jascha Franklin-Hodge.

“If we can make a street more inviting and welcoming to more people that is good for business … There are a lot of customers for a lot of these businesses who are arriving by bike and so we’ve increased access.”

City officials are working with businesses to add signage to help customers find parking.

