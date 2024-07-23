HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Each time Remy tried to get clean from drugs, the streets of Holyoke sucked him right back in.

“The streets of Holyoke are so bad, it’s like a jungle out here. As much as you try, by the time I get out of the detox program, I’m running into I don’t know how many addicts,” he said.

The Holyoke native started experimenting with drugs in his 30s. Years later, he lost his home and nearly his life.

“I’m gambling right now,” Remy said. “My next step is death. There is no way out … it’s either death, jail or help.”

Remy said he wants to get help and has even detoxed a few times after overdosing, but the prevalence of drugs in Holyoke makes it hard for him to quiet his addiction.

“I’m in really bad shape,” he admitted. “The fentanyl. It’s not heroin anymore; it’s fentanyl.”

Remy is one of dozens that Holyoke Police are trying to connect with care and resources.

“It’s tough, it’s really tough, it takes a lot of work and a lot of outreach; community outreach, planting seeds of help and hope in people’s brains,” said Detective Dorothy Beben, a narcotics intervention officer.

Beben found Remy under a bridge alongside a railroad route and offered him information regarding the police department’s community center. Outreach like this, is what she does every day.

“We want to be able to have a conversation with people and their family members too on how to help those who are struggling, so they don’t continue to get involved with the law and get arrested and come out of jail,” Beben explained.

The Holyoke Police Department opened its Community Center in 2019. The center has helped admit 702 people into detox facilities and nearly 400 into medication-assisted treatment programs.

“It’s not always getting out there and putting handcuffs on people,” explained Holyoke detective Brendan Boyle.

Boyle has served on the city’s narcotics unit for over a decade. Over the years, he’s arrested the same people countless times and served dozens of warrants at the same locations.

“It’s like a turnstyle. I can honestly say there have been more times where I’ve arrested people and by the time I finish my report they are already out back on the street, so it’s frustrating,” he admitted.

Boyle and Beben explain the department hopes by connecting users to resources, it will help tackle the root of the problem and reduce crime.

“We try to remind them where we are and that we can help them so they can kind of get off the street,” Beben said.

Despite the unique approach, the department is straining to push back against the epidemic. Boyle said the problem is getting harder to tackle as the drugs become cheaper and deadlier.

“It’s hard. Just living in the city and trying to make it better is a lot of the driving forces,” Boyle said, explaining why he keeps trying.

The number of fatal overdoses in Massachusetts reached a record high in 2022 with 2,335 deaths. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health estimated 507 fatal overdoses have already occurred this year.

Part of the problem stems from Holyoke. Boyle explained the city’s location next to major highways makes it easier for drugs to move from New York to Holyoke and then on to other parts of the state and New England.

“A bag of heroin is $5 here, it’s $20-$25 in Vermont,” Boyle said. “People will buy here and we have a lot of dudes from Holyoke and Springfield that move up to Vermont and they take their drugs with them, get people addicted, take over the house and then they deal out.”

The impacts of the drugs are evident in Holyoke as well.

Holyoke EMS responded to 400 opioid-related incidents last year; the 11th highest in the state, according to data from the state health department.

“I wouldn’t wish this upon my worst enemy… to choose to give up your house and kids and families for this stuff; it’s heartbreaking,” Boyle said.

In addition to the community center, the department is still utilizing arrests to fight back against the epidemic.

Recently, the department has focused on cracking down on open-air drug use and drug selling. This includes patrolling alleys littered with discarded drug paraphernalia and apartment complexes known as hot spots for dealing.

“It used to be more territorial with gangs so you would have certain gangs control certain neighborhoods but in our experience lately there have been a lot more open-air drug markets where gangs don’t have control,” Boyle explained.

Officers made nearly 600 drug-related arrests last year and exceeded 400 already this year.

Part of these arrests come from the city’s public safety initiative, ‘Operation Safe Street’. The efforts seek to tackle crime and community wellbeing by collaboration across public safety agencies. This type of collaboration helps the department maximize its limited resources.

While the problem can at times seem impossible to solve, officers remain hopeful that their dual efforts will pay off.

“In my heart, I know even if it’s one person that I can make a difference in their life,” Beben said. “Even if it is just one person, I think it makes a difference.”

