BOSTON (WHDH) - Charles Santos came to the U.S. legally, hoping for a better life.

He was an electrician in Brazil and wanted to start his own business here.

“After five years coming to America, I tried to do this,” said Charles.

Charles needed to get a license.

Friends recommended Isabel and David Gontijo who ran a company called “Institute Brazil, USA international.”

He says the couple made the process look easy.

“Send us the original documents,” is what Charles says he was told. “I give [them] everything.”

Charles also gave them $12,000.

He received a “diploma” and what he thought was a license to work as an electrician in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

But a few months later, the state of New Hampshire’s Board of Electricians informed Charles that his certifications were “fraudulent” and contained stolen license numbers.

“My exam date, March 7,” said Charles. “I never did an exam date, never. My credit hours from my last employer, this is not true.”

New Hampshire state reports obtained by 7 Investigates reveal that IBU gave fake licenses and other fraudulent documents to at least four other people, each person paying thousands of dollars, believing their documents were real.

“I worked so hard and I worked so much for this money, and be honest with this guy because I trusted him, but nothing was true,” said Charles.

Bruno D’Britto, an immigration attorney, represents Charles and others, claiming the Gontijos cheated their own community.

“They start believing,” said D’Britto. “They start trusting and that’s how they fall.”

7 tried to get answers from Isabel and David Gontijo from outside a New Hampshire courthouse.

The couple was there trying to get a restraining order against D’Britto and some of their former clients, claiming they were being harassed.

When asked if they took money from people, making fraudulent licensing, David Gontijo said “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

When told the State of New Hampshire said it’s part of a fraudulent licensing scheme, David again said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

When told at least five people were involved, David said, “I don’t have to answer to you.”

D’Britto says they do have to answer to those who feel they’ve been wronged.

“It was the beginning of a life changing to all of them, but at the end of the day, it was a scam unfortunately,” said D’Britto.

7 Investigates found that IBU’s website has been shut down.

Instead, Isabella and David Gontijo have a new website and claim to be the founders of “International Immigration Services”.

The contact information and address listed is the same as their former IBU office in New Hampshire.

When 7 went there, the building management told us the couple hasn’t had an office there in months.

“Brazilian people, I think they are scared,” said Charles. “But after you guys help us, I think more Brazilian people will see… This is my hope to maybe find another person.”

Charles is now working to get licensed through proper channels, and not giving up on his American dream.

