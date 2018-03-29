7 Investigates: Lights Out for Competitive Electric Suppliers in Mass.?

(WHDH) — It could be lights out for third party residential electric suppliers in Massachusetts.

The state’s attorney general is calling for the industry to be shut down, saying some companies are using aggressive and deceptive sales tactics and offering false promises of cheaper bills.

It’s something 7 Investigates revealed just last month.

Kristin, Homeowner: “It’s so unfair.”

Kristin, a Middleborough homeowner, has the power of the state behind her.

She says she signed up for a third party electric provider which promised her savings, that she didn’t get.

Kristin: “I had a lock-in for 6 months and within 4 months they went up on our rates. I couldn’t get in touch with them.”

Just last month 7 Investigates’ Hank Phillippi Ryan spoke to homeowners who also had problems with these competitive suppliers. This man says he had his power provider changed without his authorization.

Hank: “What did you think?”

Homeowner: “I thought something was wrong.”

Hank’s investigation revealed the state received hundreds of complaints about third party energy suppliers. Something Attorney General Maura Healey acknowledged today:

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healy: “I appreciate the reporting that’s been done on this issue, bringing attention to what’s happening out there.”

Healey says this new study shows during a two year period, Mass customers who signed up for third party electric providers paid $176 million more than if they had just stayed with their utility company.

Healey: “They aren’t protecting the public, they’re cheating the public.”

Some homeowners ended up paying between $230 to $500 more.

Healey: “We are gathered here today to take a stand against an industry that has abused and overcharged Massachusetts customers for way too long.”

And now the attorney general is calling to stop third party residential electric providers from operating in Massachusetts.

Healey: “We’ll be working to change the law to protect our residents. It’s time to stop the targeting, end the abuse and restore fairness.”

The attorney general’s proposed changes won’t impact third party commercial electric suppliers or cities and towns who purchase electricity for their communities. This does not affect third party gas suppliers.

