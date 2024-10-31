BOSTON (WHDH) - Ticketmaster customers better check their tickets. Customers are reporting tickets vanishing from their accounts.

Stefanie Cunningham and her husband couldn’t wait to celebrate their anniversary at Boston’s Festival of Laughs and they bought their tickets on ticketmaster.

But they were left scrambling after finding out their tickets were gone from their ticketmaster account.

“You have no control over it,” Cunningham said. “There was a little notification saying your tickets were transferred to someone else whose name I don’t know was completed.”

Soon after, Cunningham learned scammers used the financial information linked to her ticketmaster account to buy tickets to three more events totaling $1,300.

“It’s frustrating and it’s scary to think that people can just get control of your finances like that without you knowing,” she said.

Similar stories are popping up across the country. Dozens of people have taken to social media to report that their tickets were stolen from their ticketmaster accounts.

A spokesperson said scammers are gaining access to customer’s email accounts to steal the tickets.

Aura’s Chief of Consumer Digital Safety Dr. Zulfikar Ramzan said, “These attackers are getting more and more sophisticated, in many cases your data is already out there, data brokers gather data every day and sell it to the highest bidder.

As for Cunningham, hours before the show ticketmaster restored her original seats.

“The show was amazing, the comedians were funny, we had excellent seats, so we were happy to get our original tickets back,” she said.

She also disputed the other purchases with her bank and had the money refunded.

If your ticketmaster tickets disappear, you should contact their Fan Support Team.

