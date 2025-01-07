As the state deals with a housing crisis, some people are considering a simple but innovative solution — tiny homes.

Valerie DiRenzo and her husband Bob worry about where they will live next.

“It’s a nagging worry that you have to bury,” Valerie said. “We no longer have the house that we brought our family up in and we’re living off of Social Security.”

They’ve been renting a home owned by a friend. But their friend is now selling the house, and the DiRenzos, who are in their 80s, don’t know where they are going to live.

“First, last, and security, we can’t come up with that,” said Valerie.

The DiRenzos have been on the waiting list for state-funded senior housing since 2019.

” [We’ve] got to jump through hurdles and this and that, and every time you turn around, it’s a change,” said Bob.

More than 68,000 seniors have applied for affordable housing.

State officials claim the average wait time is just under two years. But local housing authorities tell 7 Investigates it’s more like three to 10 years.

“We just don’t have enough supply of housing that allows for seniors,” said Edward Augustus, Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Living Communities. “They want to stay in their community so we need to create options so that they can downsize to something more manageable.”

And there are other options, like building a cottage in the backyard of a family member’s home. Or converting garages, basements, or attics into living spaces. All can be affordable, fully permitted, and allow loved ones to stay nearby.

Marsha Gleason sold her home to her children and they built an apartment in the back for her and her husband.

“It has everything I need and nothing I don’t need and it has been so peaceful to live here,” said Gleason. “This will be someplace that I could age in place right here, where I’m comfortable and connected to my neighbors, where I have family help nearby.”

The DiRenzos hope they can find a similar place to call home.

“All of our family is here,” said Bob.

“It is a nagging worry that our end-of-life situation is going to be in turmoil,” said Valerie.

Most of these homes are built for seniors to live out the rest of their lives.

Another 8,000 to 10,000 more could pop up over the next five years, making a significant dent in the housing crisis.

