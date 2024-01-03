BOSTON (WHDH) - Some people who live near Logan Airport are frustrated by tractor trailers passing through their neighborhood. A recent fiery crash has led to calls to divert trucks from the area. But not everyone is on board with the idea. Dave Puglisi has tonight’s 7 Investigates.

A ball of flames erupts into the sky and 8,000 gallons of diesel fuel burns after a tractor trailer collides with a car — The scary scene in October still has East Boston residents on edge.

“It has to stop,” said resident Mari Ellen. “It’s too close.”

Residents in this neighborhood say 18-wheelers are using narrow streets to avoid the highway and they’re worried about the possibility of more accidents occurring.

“It could happen on any street,” said Louise Montanino. “If a truck is going by and it hits something, it can happen anywhere.”

Residents fear for their safety as trucks try to back up and fit around tight turns, block traffic, drive over sidewalks and squeeze past cars.

“Not to mention those diesel trucks and the fumes that they spew into your homes,” said Emanuel Serra of East Boston.

“We understand that’s their job and they try,” said East Boston resident Dennis Sullivan. “But it’s not designed for truck drivers.”

One idea to keep trucks out of the neighborhood is to build a road for big rigs along Chelsea Creek. The road would connect Logan Airport to the highway, taking the trucks out of residential East Boston areas.

“It would take care of the immediate problem that we’re having now,” Montanino said.

More than 3,000 people have signed a petition to build the new road. But others believe it would just create new problems.

“Any urban planner would tell you that more roads simply equal more traffic,” said Sonja Tangblad, a co-coordinator at Mothers Out Front East Boston. “…It’s really working with the city and state to utilize existing routes that really aren’t being specifically used for this right now.”

City planners agree that the current infrastructure is enough to handle truck traffic already.

And instead of a new road, a city spokesperson tells 7 Investigates they want to revitalize the waterfront area into a shared green space.

“The community could really use it in a way that is conducive to their needs,” Tangblad said.

Studies done by the state Department of Transportation show the new truck route would alleviate 2% of daily truck traffic along Route 1A.

Residents dealing with the traffic believe any change could lead to safer streets.

“It’s really a truck traffic nightmare for people, ” Sullivan said.

“It’s time for the residents of East Boston to take back to the streets to again stop this,” Montanino said.

Boston Planning and Development is still researching ideas to improve local neighborhoods and the waterfront. They are hoping to adopt an official vision for the area later this month.

