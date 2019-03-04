7Investigates: Out-of-State License Plates

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Samantha Gormley/Boston Driver

– Chief Tom Fowler/Salisbury Police Dept.

– Charles Farias/Boston Driver

Cars with out-of-state license plates are often parked on neighborhood streets for weeks, even months.

“If you look around, a lot of Connecticut plates, a lot of New York plates,” said Boston driver Samantha Gormley.

And it’s a problem that’s likely costing Massachusetts taxpayers millions.

“If they’re not paying the taxes on the vehicles, then the Commonwealth is losing out on that money,” said Salisbury Police Chief Tom Fowler.

7News found it’s a constant complaint.

Angry drivers in Boston sending officials pictures of vehicles with out-of-state plates taking up precious parking spots.

Dozens of complaints were sent to the state as well.

One driver “told neighbors it’s cheaper than registering in Massachusetts.”

Another “owner is trying to beat the system.”

“If they’re not paying taxes in Massachusetts and taking my spot, it’s an issue,” said Boston driver Charles Farias.

Anyone who moves to Massachusetts has 30 days to register their car here.

But some drivers don’t, and 7News found many are likely getting away with it.

State data shows police only wrote about 400 tickets for failing to register a vehicle properly in 2017 in all of Massachusetts.

Salisbury police wrote the most of any department in the state.

Many cars here are registered just over the border in New Hampshire where fees are significantly cheaper.

So more out-of-state plates mean less excise tax revenue for Salisbury.

“It’s almost like a quality of life crime,” Fowler said.

Fowler says residents demanded a crackdown, so he drew up a program to target registration evasion.

Some Salisbury officers spend their overnight wintertime shifts tracking license plates.

“There’s a New Hampshire registered car in there. I mean, it’s a huge problem,” Fowler said.

If they log the same car on 30 different days, they hit the driver with a ticket. That comes with a $500 fine.

Salisbury police wrote 82 improper registration tickets in 2017.

“It’s not the sexiest police work, but I think my officers and supervisors realize it’s a priority for the citizens here in Salisbury,” Fowler said.

You can actually submit a complaint to the state if you suspect someone has not registered their car properly. It’s called the “I-Pay-Tax” program.

There were 81 complaints filed just last year, and the Registry of Motor Vehicles investigates all of them.

